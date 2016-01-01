Overview

Dr. Chandra Spring-Robinson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Spring-Robinson works at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.