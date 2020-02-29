Overview

Dr. Chandra Chilappa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 2022 years of experience. They graduated from Vijayawada University of Health Sciences - Warangal, India and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Chilappa works at Internal Medicine Associates of Kansas City in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.