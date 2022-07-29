See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Burleson, TX
Dr. Chandra Chellappan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (54)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chandra Chellappan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.

Dr. Chellappan works at Huguley Medical Associates OBGYN Dr. Chellappan in Burleson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Miracle Ob/Gyn
    11803 South Fwy Ste 208, Burleson, TX 76028 (817) 551-9339

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervicitis
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Cervicitis
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervicitis
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Birth Control
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dilation and Curettage
Dyspareunia
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Female Infertility
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Miscarriages
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)
Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Pelvic Pain
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Symptomatic Menopause
Urge Urinary Incontinence
Uterine Fibroids
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Jul 29, 2022
    The staff that checked us in was very kind and welcoming. The doctor was very caring and truly happy and excited for what we are going to be going through with having a baby. We feel we are in great care.
    Elated in Edgecliff — Jul 29, 2022
    About Dr. Chandra Chellappan, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    16 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1447588827
    Education & Certifications

    John Peter Smith Hospital
    Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine
    Texas A&M University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chandra Chellappan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chellappan is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Chellappan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chellappan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Chellappan works at Huguley Medical Associates OBGYN Dr. Chellappan in Burleson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chellappan's profile.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Chellappan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chellappan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chellappan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chellappan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

