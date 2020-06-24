Overview

Dr. Chandra Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Brown works at Internal Medicine Associates of Plano, PA in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.