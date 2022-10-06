Overview

Dr. Chandra Armstrong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Armstrong works at Dekalb Family Medicine in Decatur, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.