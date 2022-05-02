Dr. Chandler Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandler Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chandler Park, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with IU Health University Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.
Locations
University of Louisville School of Medicine323 E CHESTNUT ST, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 209-8922Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Brown Cancer Center529 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (436) 950-2562
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health University Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He answers my questions honestly and In a straight-forward manner and with data and experience to back up his recommendations. Amazing doctor with a great reputation in Kentucky
About Dr. Chandler Park, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1417137365
Education & Certifications
- Hospitals of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Indiana University Health
- Cleveland Clinic Health System
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.