Dr. Chandler Mohan, MD
Overview
Dr. Chandler Mohan, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mohan works at
Locations
Emory Medical Corp.4812 W Us Highway 90, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 466-1106
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chandler Mohan, MD
- Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1629239561
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohan has seen patients for Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohan speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.