Dr. Chandler Dora, MD

Urology
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chandler Dora, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Dora works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mayo Clinic
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 953-0853

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 06, 2021
    After a horribly failed Ureteroscopy procedure in Savannah for a large kidney stone that has been giving me problems for over two years, I was recommended to Dr. Dora. What a blessing! I met with Dr. Dora virtually and went to Jacksonville for testing. After reviewing my tests results and previous medical records Dr. Dora scheduled me for a percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL). The procedure was just as Dr. Dora described without any complications at all. My recovery has been amazing. I would highly recommend Dr. Dora for stone treatment where other Urologists have failed. I am grateful for the level of care he provided.
    Sharon of Savannah, GA — Aug 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chandler Dora, MD
    About Dr. Chandler Dora, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457399479
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida, Gainesville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chandler Dora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dora works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dora’s profile.

    Dr. Dora has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

