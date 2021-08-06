Overview

Dr. Chandler Dora, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Dora works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.