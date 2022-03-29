Overview

Dr. Chandhini Ramaiah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Ramaiah works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.