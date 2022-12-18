Overview

Dr. Chander Samy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Samy works at Ocala Eye in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.