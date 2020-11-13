See All Pediatricians in Fayetteville, NC
Overview

Dr. Chander Gupta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Gupta works at Pediatric Clinic in Fayetteville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Clinic
    4140 Ferncreek Dr Ste 202, Fayetteville, NC 28314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 486-7004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 13, 2020
    Dr. Gupta is an amazing woman she is a great Dr. I have been with her for years I have four children and my oldest is 14. Always working to prevent and save. I will always recommend her to others .
    Shydora B Brown — Nov 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chander Gupta, MD
    About Dr. Chander Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972695898
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at Pediatric Clinic in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

