Overview

Dr. Chandar Singaram, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Singaram works at Hurley Cardiovascular PC in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.