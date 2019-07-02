See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Dr. Chandana Pande, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Chandana Pande, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1 Diamond Hill Rd Fl 1, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8991
    Jrd Training LLC
    34 Mountain Blvd Bldg C, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 561-8600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Pharyngitis
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Pharyngitis

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 02, 2019
    Dr. Pande is a great listener, very kind and passionate about her patients/job. She's very knowledgeable. I would highly recommend!!!
    Beatriz R. — Jul 02, 2019
    About Dr. Chandana Pande, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1831509413
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chandana Pande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pande has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pande accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pande. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pande.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.