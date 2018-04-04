Dr. Chandana Mishra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandana Mishra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chandana Mishra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Sri Krishna Medical College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Locations
1
Endocrinology Associates, PA, Scottsdale, AZ9328 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 266-8463
2
Endocrinology Associates, PA, Chandler, AZ924 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (602) 266-8463
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It was very pleasant and timely.
About Dr. Chandana Mishra, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174626667
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Sri Krishna Medical College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
