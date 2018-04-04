Overview

Dr. Chandana Mishra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Sri Krishna Medical College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Mishra works at Endocrinology Associates, PA in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.