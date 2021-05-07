Dr. Chandana Konduru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konduru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandana Konduru, MD
Dr. Chandana Konduru, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Southwest Diabetes and Endocrinology3602 Matlock Rd Ste 202, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (682) 302-0430
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Yes Her patents are her passion.
About Dr. Chandana Konduru, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1669423281
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konduru has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konduru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konduru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konduru has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konduru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Konduru. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konduru.
