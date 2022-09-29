Dr. Kakani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandana Kakani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chandana Kakani, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Kakani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Flower Mound4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 537-4100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Texas Oncology-Lewisville500 W Main St Ste 350, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 459-1300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kakani?
Been seeing her two years. Is very through and listens well. Understands your concerns and gives feedback.
About Dr. Chandana Kakani, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1235399338
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kakani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kakani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kakani works at
Dr. Kakani has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kakani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.