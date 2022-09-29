Overview

Dr. Chandana Kakani, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Kakani works at Texas Oncology in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.