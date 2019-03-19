Overview

Dr. Chandan Krishna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Krishna works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

