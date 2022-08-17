Dr. Chanda Mendi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chanda Mendi, MD
Overview
Dr. Chanda Mendi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Cook County Hospital
Dr. Mendi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Donna L. Johnson MD Sc7257 S Jeffery Blvd, Chicago, IL 60649 Directions (773) 684-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendi?
He is a great Dr but Retired.
About Dr. Chanda Mendi, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1902958259
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendi works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.