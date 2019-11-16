See All General Surgeons in Bethlehem, PA
Dr. Chand Rohatgi, MD

Breast Surgery
3.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Chand Rohatgi, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from Institute Of Medical Sciences, Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Rohatgi works at Coordinated Health in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coordinated Health
    3100 Emrick Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 861-8080
  2. 2
    Chand Rohatgi MD PC
    3735 Easton Nazareth Hwy Ste 103, Easton, PA 18045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 250-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  3. 3
    Easton Hospital
    3101 Emrick Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 252-1999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Principal Life
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chand Rohatgi, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • English, Hindi
    • 1457438178
    Education & Certifications

    • Institute Of Medical Sciences, Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chand Rohatgi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohatgi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rohatgi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rohatgi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rohatgi has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rohatgi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohatgi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohatgi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohatgi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohatgi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

