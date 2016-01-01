See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Chancy Lucas, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chancy Lucas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Lucas works at Novant Health Bradford Clinic OB/GYN - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Bradford Clinic OB GYN Charlotte
    325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1253

Experience & Treatment Frequency

First Trimester Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    About Dr. Chancy Lucas, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    10 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1467899948
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chancy Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lucas works at Novant Health Bradford Clinic OB/GYN - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Lucas’s profile.

    Dr. Lucas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

