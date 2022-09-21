Dr. McInnis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chance McInnis, MD
Overview
Dr. Chance McInnis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
- 1 1390 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (888) 881-8377
- 2 1050 S Norman C Francis Pkwy, New Orleans, LA 70125 Directions (504) 821-7230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Wish he was still in the Baton Rouge area! Very easy to talk to, cares about his patients, helped understand diagnoses and medications and found something that worked specifically for me. Listened to my wants, needs and concerns. I would recommend him to all my friends and family!
About Dr. Chance McInnis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962845768
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McInnis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McInnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McInnis speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McInnis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McInnis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McInnis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McInnis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.