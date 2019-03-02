Dr. Chance Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chance Kaplan, MD
Overview
Dr. Chance Kaplan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Locations
Chance T Kaplan MD FACS
1754 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park, FL 33334
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would him them at 10 stars if available. Dr. Kaplan was the ultimate professional and did an excellent job. The office staff, especially the office manage Adriana, always made me feel comfortable and welcomed. I never waited more than 5 minutes - super deficient. Can't say enough...great experience.
About Dr. Chance Kaplan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center Of Fl
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Plastic Surgery
