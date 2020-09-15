Dr. Chanaka Wickramasinghe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wickramasinghe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chanaka Wickramasinghe, MD
Dr. Chanaka Wickramasinghe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KINGS COLLEGE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY / UNIVERSITY OF LONDON FACILITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-0642Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Dr Wick is an exceptional professional. He is charismatic towards his patients, knowledgeable to an ever growing understanding of heart health, hard working and a pleasure to work with.
About Dr. Chanaka Wickramasinghe, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1174840680
- KINGS COLLEGE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY / UNIVERSITY OF LONDON FACILITY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
