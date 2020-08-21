Overview

Dr. Chana Zablocki, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Hebrew U-Hadassah Med, Jerusalem and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Zablocki works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Elizabethport, NJ and Elizabeth, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.