Dr. Chana Glasser, MD
Overview
Dr. Chana Glasser, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Cancer Center for Kids120 Mineola Blvd Ste 460, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chana Glasser, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1184858813
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glasser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glasser has seen patients for Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Glasser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glasser.
