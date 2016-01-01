Dr. Chana Gelbfish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelbfish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chana Gelbfish, MD
Dr. Chana Gelbfish, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Chana E Gelbfish MD2502 Avenue I, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Directions (718) 258-1400Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturday7:00pm - 9:30pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1366416182
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Gelbfish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelbfish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelbfish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelbfish speaks Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelbfish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelbfish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelbfish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelbfish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.