Dr. Chansa Cha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chansa Cha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chansa Cha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Victorville, CA.
Dr. Cha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heritage Victor Valley Medical Group12408 Hesperia Rd Ste 21, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 553-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cha?
This Dr was fantastic with my granddaughter! She was very thorough and very professional. She took a lot if time with my granddaughter and was very patient with her. She is very knowledgeable and answered all if our questions. I can highly recommend Dr Cha.
About Dr. Chansa Cha, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1477853265
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cha accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cha works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.