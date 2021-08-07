Dr. Chan Park, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chan Park, DDS
Overview
Dr. Chan Park, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in McAllen, TX.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
Chan Park, DDS930 E Expressway 83, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 304-2811Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dental Park DDS.3300 N McColl Rd Ste M, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 304-2809
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Banner Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
everyone must know of his magic he is super cool
About Dr. Chan Park, DDS
- Pediatric Dentistry
- English, Korean
- 1831505098
248 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
