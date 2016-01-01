Dr. Ramakrishna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chalakudy Ramakrishna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chalakudy Ramakrishna, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Ramakrishna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Generations Ob-gyn West17940 Farmington Rd Ste 230, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 465-4335
-
2
Comprehensive Counseling Center PC11885 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 201A, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 558-6000
- 3 3718 N Shoreline Dr, Milford, MI 48381 Directions (248) 684-4902
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramakrishna?
About Dr. Chalakudy Ramakrishna, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1295790442
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramakrishna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramakrishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramakrishna works at
Dr. Ramakrishna has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramakrishna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramakrishna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramakrishna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramakrishna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramakrishna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.