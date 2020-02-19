Overview

Dr. Chakravarthy Kannan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University.



Dr. Kannan works at Red Rock Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.