Dr. Chakravarthy Kannan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chakravarthy Kannan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University.
Dr. Kannan works at
Locations
Nevada Medical Centermedipartners Inc5701 W Charleston Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 877-9514
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kannan?
One of the best doctor I have seen. Very helpful. Understanding. Present experience for doctors visit.
About Dr. Chakravarthy Kannan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1659342236
Education & Certifications
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
