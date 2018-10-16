Dr. Chakravarthy Kanduru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanduru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chakravarthy Kanduru, MD
Overview
Dr. Chakravarthy Kanduru, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Kanduru works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanduru?
I forgot to share in my first review, that Dr. Kanduru did perform my initial colonoscopy on the smaller polyps, though there was one very large one that required it being worked on at the Detroit Campus Henry Ford. That being said, my experience with both him and the gastro team at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital was absolutely wonderful in 2017. I will ever be grateful for the their kindness and expertise.
About Dr. Chakravarthy Kanduru, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1083773329
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanduru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanduru accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanduru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanduru works at
Dr. Kanduru has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanduru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanduru. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanduru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanduru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanduru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.