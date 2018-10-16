See All Gastroenterologists in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Chakravarthy Kanduru, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chakravarthy Kanduru, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

Dr. Kanduru works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane
    19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 982-8100
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 16, 2018
    I forgot to share in my first review, that Dr. Kanduru did perform my initial colonoscopy on the smaller polyps, though there was one very large one that required it being worked on at the Detroit Campus Henry Ford. That being said, my experience with both him and the gastro team at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital was absolutely wonderful in 2017. I will ever be grateful for the their kindness and expertise.
    Karen in Lincoln Park, MI — Oct 16, 2018
    About Dr. Chakravarthy Kanduru, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083773329
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chakravarthy Kanduru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanduru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kanduru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kanduru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanduru works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane in Dearborn, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kanduru’s profile.

    Dr. Kanduru has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanduru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanduru. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanduru.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanduru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanduru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

