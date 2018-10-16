Overview

Dr. Chakravarthy Kanduru, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Kanduru works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.