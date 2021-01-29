See All Vascular Neurologists in Warren, MI
Dr. Chakrapani Ranganathan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Chakrapani Ranganathan, MD

Vascular Neurology
4 (14)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Chakrapani Ranganathan, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Ranganathan works at Macomb Neurology Associates in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Macomb Neurology Associates PC
    27427 Schoenherr Rd Ste 100, Warren, MI 48088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 756-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ranganathan?

    Jan 29, 2021
    With multiple health issues and having to see several different doctors, this doctor is not only very knowledgeable, He actually took the time to make sure he understood what I was coming to see him for and actually took time to evaluate me, do testing and treat me and explained every thing including options. Unlike other doctors that just passed me off to another doctor, he takes his time and makes sure you have everything you need before leaving.
    Kam — Jan 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chakrapani Ranganathan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Chakrapani Ranganathan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ranganathan to family and friends

    Dr. Ranganathan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ranganathan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Chakrapani Ranganathan, MD.

    About Dr. Chakrapani Ranganathan, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194709584
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy, Neurocritical Care and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ranganathan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ranganathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ranganathan works at Macomb Neurology Associates in Warren, MI. View the full address on Dr. Ranganathan’s profile.

    Dr. Ranganathan has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranganathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranganathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranganathan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranganathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranganathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Chakrapani Ranganathan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.