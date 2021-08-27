Overview

Dr. Chakradhar Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Gastrointestinal Assocs/NE TN in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hernia and Esophageal Varices along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.