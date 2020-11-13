Dr. Chakradhar Kotaru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotaru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chakradhar Kotaru, MD
Overview
Dr. Chakradhar Kotaru, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their residency with University Hospital - Cleveland
Dr. Kotaru works at
Locations
Denver Metro Orthopedics - Aurora1400 S Potomac St Ste 115, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0136
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Kotaru for about a year and a half. I have found him to be friendly, helpful, and compassionate. He is among the best at listening of all of the doctors I have ever seen and answers questions in an easy to understand way. I definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Chakradhar Kotaru, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Hindi
- 1932209764
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital - Cleveland
- Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotaru has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotaru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotaru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotaru has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotaru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kotaru speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotaru. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotaru.
