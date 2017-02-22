Dr. Chakra Chaulagain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaulagain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chakra Chaulagain, MD
Overview
Dr. Chakra Chaulagain, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Weston, FL. They graduated from TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Chaulagain works at
Locations
Cleveland2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5840
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
2016 treated by Dr Chaulagain for diagnosis of hairy cell leukemia successfully.
About Dr. Chakra Chaulagain, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1487824124
Education & Certifications
- TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaulagain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaulagain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaulagain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaulagain works at
Dr. Chaulagain has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Lymphosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaulagain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaulagain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaulagain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaulagain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaulagain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.