Overview

Dr. Chaiyaporn Kulsakdinun, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Kulsakdinun works at Montefioremedical Center in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.