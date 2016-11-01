Dr. Chaiyaporn Kulsakdinun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulsakdinun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaiyaporn Kulsakdinun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chaiyaporn Kulsakdinun, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Kulsakdinun works at
Locations
Montefioremedical Center1250 Waters Pl Fl 11, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 920-2060
Montefiore Wakefield Campus600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 920-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a achilles tendon full rupture and went through the surgery, I have recovered pretty well. Kulsak did my surgery, he is very knowledgable and was patient enough to explain me the details about the injury and recovery. I would definitely recommend him for any foot or ankle related issues.
About Dr. Chaiyaporn Kulsakdinun, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Thai
- 1972556256
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulsakdinun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulsakdinun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulsakdinun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulsakdinun has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulsakdinun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kulsakdinun speaks Spanish and Thai.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulsakdinun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulsakdinun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulsakdinun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulsakdinun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.