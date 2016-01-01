See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Plymouth, MA
Dr. Chaitra Channappa, MD

Geriatric Medicine
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chaitra Channappa, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.

Dr. Channappa works at Housecall Physicians LLC in Plymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow, Anxiety and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Housecall Physicians LLC
    Housecall Physicians LLC
31 Home Depot Dr Pmb 283, Plymouth, MA 02360
(774) 343-2432

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Elbow
Anxiety
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Dr. Chaitra Channappa, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457508079
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
