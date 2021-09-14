Dr. Chaitanya Bonda is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaitanya Bonda
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chaitanya Bonda is a Neurology Specialist in Bentonville, AR.
Dr. Bonda works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Cardiology - Bentonville2900 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 310, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 553-3310
-
2
Lone Star Neurology5375 Coit Rd Ste 130, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 619-1910
-
3
Neurology Seizure & Sleep Clinic2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 310, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (214) 619-1910
-
4
Southwestern Perinatal Associates4461 Coit Rd Ste 105, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 619-1910
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonda?
Excellent doctor! I saw him the hospital recently. He explained my condition in detail and was very professional.
About Dr. Chaitanya Bonda
- Neurology
- English
- 1659651552
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonda works at
Dr. Bonda has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.