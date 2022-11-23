Dr. Chaitanya Amrutkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amrutkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaitanya Amrutkar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center and Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.
WK Pierremont Neurology Clinic1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 120, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
The staff and Doctor are always open, friendly and ready to help. We talk about my experiences and reactions to treatment and proceed. I am part of the family there a d they treat me well.
Dr. Amrutkar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Amrutkar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Amrutkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Amrutkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amrutkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amrutkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amrutkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.