Overview

Dr. Chaitali Nangia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Nangia works at Hoag Health Center in Irvine, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.