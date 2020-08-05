Dr. Chaim Vanek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaim Vanek, MD
Overview
Dr. Chaim Vanek, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Locations
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-3273Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
1st consult impression (fit me in less than 24 hrs after abnormal labs I have had for 10 yrs but (sounds like "Mizer") told me were normal - it blew my mind): Very thorough, kind, actually got my jokes and covered my medical history back to age 3 and I am in my 40s. Gave me some much-needed relief of the stress that comes with a medical system that has not listened to me - something that is critical in a disorder exacerbated by stress. He has given me hope after a long and painful road of doubt and feeling invisible. I have only been with OHSU for a few months and the improvement in the care I have received is night and day. I didn't even have to ask Dr. Vanek for the tests I previously had repeatedly requested and was denied for over four years from "Mizer." He made me feel seen and heard - a human right. I can't tell you how incredible that alone has made me feel. I highly recommend Dr. Vanek after one thirty-minute phone call; he seems to be one of the good guys.
About Dr. Chaim Vanek, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1720180300
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanek has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.