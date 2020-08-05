Overview

Dr. Chaim Vanek, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Vanek works at Allergy Arts in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.