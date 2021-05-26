Dr. Chaim Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaim Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chaim Ross, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Great Neck Medical488 Great Neck Rd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 344-0165Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Ross for a number of years now and he has demonstrated himself to be a very competent and compassionate human being. He takes the extra time to get to know his patients, which is extremely helpful to add a personalized touch to care. I do not hesitate to recommend him to friends and family!
About Dr. Chaim Ross, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
