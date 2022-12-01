Dr. Chaim Nissel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nissel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaim Nissel, DO
Dr. Chaim Nissel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL.
Compass Health Systems P.A.7481 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 100, Tamarac, FL 33319 Directions (954) 771-7743
Compass Health Systems, PA10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste B6, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 752-9490
Compass Health Systems P.A.11440 N Kendall Dr Ste 208, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 279-5535
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have had nothing but bad experiences with Drs and unfortunately have developed a dislike for the majority of them but Dr Nissel is by far a true GEM in this Sea of deception. He is one of most empathetic, caring, compassionate Doctors you will ever come across with such a warm and lovely bedside manner. He truly and genuinely listens to you, hears you, and sees you for what you are going through. He’s not going to just put a Band-Aid on your health issues by throwing pharmaceuticals at your issues but he is going to go deep and will actually get down to the bottom of your Health issues and help you solve them. He really is a gifted physician and anyone would be lucky to call him your Doctor!
- Family Medicine
- English, Hebrew
- 1982199634
