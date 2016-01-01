Overview

Dr. Chaim Mond, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Mond works at Dr Jani Associates LLC in Columbia, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.