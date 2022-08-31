Dr. Chaim Mandelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaim Mandelbaum, MD
Dr. Chaim Mandelbaum, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Comprehensive Pain Management and Spine Care Pllc75 Maiden Ln Rm 1206, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 995-6495
Newyork-presbyterianbrooklyn Methodist506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 780-3279MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Bimc Pain and Palliative Care10 Union Sq E Ste 4K, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 995-6495
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
I have been in the more than capable hands and care of Dr Mandelbaum and his team for close to 15 years, 5 back surgeries and 1 partial knee replacement ( not to mention adhd and depression ).He is very insightful , listens and knows how to treat and maintain my conditions. If your lucky enough to get an appointment with them , be grateful.
About Dr. Chaim Mandelbaum, MD
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Mandelbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandelbaum has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandelbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandelbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.