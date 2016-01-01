Dr. Chaim Colen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaim Colen, MD
Overview
Dr. Chaim Colen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Petoskey, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.
Locations
McLaren Northern Michigan Neurosciences560 W Mitchell St Ste 125, Petoskey, MI 49770 Directions (231) 487-3182
Grosse Pointe Neurosurgery21444 Harper Ave, St Clr Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 298-6555
Inspire Palm Beach1803 S Australian Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (866) 993-3869
Neuroglobal555 Heritage Dr, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (646) 379-0454
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chaim Colen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, German, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1255548269
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Interamerican University Of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colen speaks German, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Colen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.