Dr. Chaim Charytan, MD

Nephrology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chaim Charytan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Charytan works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Neurosurgery
    5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Proteinuria
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Proteinuria
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Chaim Charytan, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 57 years of experience
    • English, French and Italian
    • 1992723738
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston U Hosp|Boston University Hospital
    • Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
    • Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chaim Charytan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charytan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Charytan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Charytan works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Charytan’s profile.

    Dr. Charytan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charytan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charytan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charytan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

