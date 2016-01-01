Overview

Dr. Chai-Kiong Lau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Lau works at CHAI-KIONG LAU MD in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.