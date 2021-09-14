Dr. Assal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chafik Assal, MD
Overview
Dr. Chafik Assal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Locations
Locations
-
1
Wvu Medicine & Specialty Office3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 700, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 347-1204
-
2
Charleston Area Medical Center Inc501 Morris St, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-5880
-
3
Charleston Area Medical Center Inc.800 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 388-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great Dr. would not go to anyone else for the problem i have
About Dr. Chafik Assal, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1083889109
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
