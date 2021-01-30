Dr. Chafic Karam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chafic Karam, MD
Overview
Dr. Chafic Karam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
Dr. Karam works at
Locations
Penn Memory Center3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3606
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-7321Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3606
- 4 145 King of Prussia Rd # 304, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (215) 662-3606
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Samaritan Albany General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr. Karam. He is very kind, has good bedside manners and has empathy about helping his patients.
About Dr. Chafic Karam, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1326200163
Education & Certifications
- GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karam works at
Dr. Karam has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Karam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.